Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Parade

Why a Man Filed a Lawsuit Against Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Offering

By Tatiana Tenreyro,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tIW8_0lIS1CpO00

Buffalo Wild Wings responded to the complaint against the boneless wings with an unfazed tweet.

A man filed a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings because he didn't think the company accurately named its boneless wings .

As reported by WGN , Chicago native Aimen Halim filed a complaint on March 10 against the restaurant chain and Inspire Brands Inc., the company that runs the marketing for Buffalo Wild Wings products.

Court documents state that Halim wants to contend against "the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings" because "the name and description of the Products (i.e., as 'Boneless Wings') leads reasonable consumers to believe the products are actually chicken wings."

In his complaint, Halim notes that the chain could change the name of the product to one that is more accurate, or at least disclose on the menu that the boneless wings are "actually made of chicken breast meat."

The complaint also names competitors like Domino's (who used the term "Boneless Chicken") and Papa John's (which named its product "Chicken Poppers"), which correctly labeled their products.

According to the documents, Halim believes the meal's name will lead consumers to think they're ordering deboned chicken wings when what they're actually getting is deep fried chicken breasts , that are more akin to nuggets.

Related: Woman Sues Kraft Heinz For Misleading Cook Time on Microwavable Product

That's exactly what happened to Halim. When he ordered the boneless wings in January , he expected a literal deboned wing. Had he known that the product was not real chicken wings, he "would have paid less, or would not have purchased them at all."

Buffalo Wild Wings knows the situation is pretty silly, so the chain is unfazed by the suit. On Monday, Mar. 13, the company tweeted , "It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

At least the chain has a sense of humor about it!

Next: Texas Pete Hot Sauce Sued After Customer Makes Shocking Discovery

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Shaq plans to open two 'Big Chicken' restaurants in Cook County
Rosemont, IL4 days ago
Food Giveaway in Roseland, Chicago as Emergency SNAP Benefits End
Chicago, IL6 days ago
2 people shot in car on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing woman's body found tied up in shopping cart in SW Side alley, family says
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL3 days ago
After mom and 3 kids die in Chicago house fire, organ donations save at least 8 people
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Polish businessman who went missing in Chicago accidentally drowned: medical examiner
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Man shot to death in Chicago parking lot
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Female students look to break speed record | Two new Naperville restaurants | Belgio’s donates over 400 meals
Naperville, IL5 days ago
CME CEO Terry Duffy's wife carjacked in Chicago crime crisis
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Person found dead on Chicago's South Side, police say
Chicago, IL4 days ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Illinois
Chicago, IL12 days ago
Chicago family charged with stealing items from suburban Mariano's
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, officials say
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Pair charged with robbing woman, teen girl at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Mob hitman turned informant Nick Calabrese dies at 80
Chicago, IL6 days ago
5 people in custody after pepper spray used during attempted robbery on CTA Red Line train
Chicago, IL5 days ago
36 Chicago police district commissioners support Brandon Johnson for mayor
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Chicago police report 9 armed robberies in under 36 hours on North, Northwest Side
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Near West Side robbery: Woman shot in parking lot, gunman at large
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Man stabbed inside South Side convenience store, police say
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Princeton Park shooting: Teen boy shot, critically wounded in his own home, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago man charged with attacking CTA bus driver in Englewood
Chicago, IL6 days ago
East Chatham shooting: 2 teens shot, injured while standing on sidewalk, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL5 days ago
14-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago postal worker sentenced for stealing mail
Chicago, IL5 days ago
6 robbed at gunpoint in under 2 hours across two Chicago neighborhoods
Chicago, IL5 days ago
2 men now charged with murder of Highland Park father, business owner killed on Fort Sheridan Beach
Highland Park, IL3 days ago
Man wanted for attempted murder in Chicago stabbing
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Man arrested after macing 2 women on CTA platform
Chicago, IL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy