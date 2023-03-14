Why a Man Filed a Lawsuit Against Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Offering

Buffalo Wild Wings responded to the complaint against the boneless wings with an unfazed tweet.

A man filed a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings because he didn't think the company accurately named its boneless wings .

As reported by WGN , Chicago native Aimen Halim filed a complaint on March 10 against the restaurant chain and Inspire Brands Inc., the company that runs the marketing for Buffalo Wild Wings products.

Court documents state that Halim wants to contend against "the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings" because "the name and description of the Products (i.e., as 'Boneless Wings') leads reasonable consumers to believe the products are actually chicken wings."

In his complaint, Halim notes that the chain could change the name of the product to one that is more accurate, or at least disclose on the menu that the boneless wings are "actually made of chicken breast meat."

The complaint also names competitors like Domino's (who used the term "Boneless Chicken") and Papa John's (which named its product "Chicken Poppers"), which correctly labeled their products.

According to the documents, Halim believes the meal's name will lead consumers to think they're ordering deboned chicken wings when what they're actually getting is deep fried chicken breasts , that are more akin to nuggets.

That's exactly what happened to Halim. When he ordered the boneless wings in January , he expected a literal deboned wing. Had he known that the product was not real chicken wings, he "would have paid less, or would not have purchased them at all."

Buffalo Wild Wings knows the situation is pretty silly, so the chain is unfazed by the suit. On Monday, Mar. 13, the company tweeted , "It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

At least the chain has a sense of humor about it!

