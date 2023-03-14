Open in App
Cranford, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Cranford Community Truck Parade Set for This Weekend

By TAPinto Cranford Staff,

8 days ago

CRANFORD, NJ - The trucks are coming to town!

Cranford Community Connection has organized its third annual Truck Parade for March 26, 2023. About 30 big wheels are expected from the Cranford Fire Department, Cranford Police Department, Cranford First Aid, and businesses.

Trucks will roll out of the Orange Avenue Pool parking lot at 11 a.m.

There will be two sensory-friendly zones, where no lights or sirens will be used. The first will be near Memorial Park on Springfield Avenue. Trucks are expected to pass by there at 11:10 a.m. and the second will be near Unami Park at South Union and Lexington Avenues at 11:32 a.m. The parade is expected to end near Bloomingdale Avenue and Birchwood Avenue at 12:35.

After the parade, there will be photo opportunities in Municipal Lot 1 next to the Cranford Fire Department with vehicles from the fire department and police department.

For a schedule and map of the Truck Parade, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mi6ha_0lIS0TYI00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cranford, NJ newsLocal Cranford, NJ
Cranford Township Committee to Hold Important Vote Tuesday on North Avenue Gateway Project
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Got a Spring in Your Step? Head on Downtown and Take the Cranford Library StoryWalk®
Cranford, NJ22 hours ago
Cranford Elementary School Shelters in Place Due to Police Activity in Area; "All is Well" Schools Say
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bayonne Going Motown for BEOF
Bayonne, NJ3 hours ago
Town Jitney Will Offer West Orange Residents Alternatives to DeCamp Bus Closing
West Orange, NJ17 hours ago
Monday, March 20: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
Franklin Traffic Alert: Police Activity on New Brunswick Road
Franklin, NJ23 hours ago
Scotch Plains Council Authorizes $3.8M for Improvements to Brookside Park, Including Turf Fields
Scotch Plains, NJ16 hours ago
Hackensack Fire Department Aids New Milford in Vehicle Crash
New Milford, NJ5 hours ago
Man Arrested for Burglary of Park Ave. CVS Drug Store in Scotch Plains on March 18
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Doylestown Residents Protest Potential Closure of Linden Elementary School
Doylestown, PA59 minutes ago
Morristown Police Department Holds Promotion and Swearing-In Ceremony For Officers
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Clark Police Invite the Community to Enjoy a Cup of Coffee Saturday
Clark, NJ6 hours ago
Belleville Mayor Melham Launches 'Cherry Blossom Tracker' for 2023
Belleville, NJ8 hours ago
NJ Health Care Quality Institute Announces Plainfield as Mayor’s Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town”
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Matawan Man Indicted for Pretending to be Home Improvement Contractor and Stealing Money, South Brunswick Police Report
Matawan, NJ7 hours ago
Phillipsburg Approves Matt Noel as Recreation Director
Phillipsburg, NJ7 hours ago
Kenilworth Rec to Host Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Kenilworth, NJ9 hours ago
Mayor Venezia Implores NJ Transit to Take Over Bus Route Vacated by DeCamp
Bloomfield, NJ23 hours ago
17-Year-Old Injured in Crash on Mulberry Place in Ridgewood
Ridgewood, NJ5 hours ago
Fair Lawn Hosts First Ramadan Crescent Lighting Event
Fair Lawn, NJ2 days ago
Police from North Caldwell and Cedar Grove Team up to Arrest Two Suspects After Car Burglary Attempts
Cedar Grove, NJ1 day ago
Doylestown Borough Approves Pride Crosswalk During Contentious Council Meeting
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Public Hearing Set for Croton Falls Master Plan
Croton Falls, NY7 hours ago
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 11: March 13, 2023-March 19, 2023
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Rahway Health and Wellness Family Night to be Held at Academy on March 23
Rahway, NJ23 hours ago
New Montville Township Police Officer Sworn In
Montville, NJ2 days ago
Robbinsville Farmer's Market Sets Opening Date, Seeking Vendors
Robbinsville, NJ1 day ago
Town Hall Delicatessen Creates Special Wrap in Honor of JESPY 45TH Anniversary
South Orange, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy