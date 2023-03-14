Cranford Community Truck Parade Set for This Weekend

CRANFORD, NJ - The trucks are coming to town!

Cranford Community Connection has organized its third annual Truck Parade for March 26, 2023. About 30 big wheels are expected from the Cranford Fire Department, Cranford Police Department, Cranford First Aid, and businesses.

Trucks will roll out of the Orange Avenue Pool parking lot at 11 a.m.

There will be two sensory-friendly zones, where no lights or sirens will be used. The first will be near Memorial Park on Springfield Avenue. Trucks are expected to pass by there at 11:10 a.m. and the second will be near Unami Park at South Union and Lexington Avenues at 11:32 a.m. The parade is expected to end near Bloomingdale Avenue and Birchwood Avenue at 12:35.

After the parade, there will be photo opportunities in Municipal Lot 1 next to the Cranford Fire Department with vehicles from the fire department and police department.

For a schedule and map of the Truck Parade, click here.



