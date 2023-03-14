Open in App
Westmoreland County, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland County campus clippings: Franklin Regional grad Spencer Lee aims for 4th NCAA title

By Bill Beckner,

6 days ago
Nobody has beaten Spencer Lee this season. The redshirt senior is 17-0 and has dominated his opponents, while extending his winning streak to 55.

Five more wins and he will have a fourth NCAA title.

The Franklin Regional grad is the No. 1 seed at 125 pounds for the NCAA Championships later this week in Tulsa, Okla.

The three-time Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, Lee outscored his opponents, 45-4, on the way to his third conference title last week.

He has 15 bonus-point wins this season.

Lee could face Army’s top newcomer, freshman Ethan Berginc (Hempfield/Jeannette) in the second round.

Berginc is seeded 17th.

Wrestling

Pitt-Johnstown: Sixth-seeded senior Nate Smith (Franklin Regional) placed fifth at the NCAA Division II Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Smith, a 157-pounder, closed out his career as a two-time All-American.

Pitt: Senior Micky Phillippi (Derry) will be seeded No. 9 at 133 pounds at the NCAA Championships, and will open against Brody Teske of Iowa.

Virginia: Grad student Jared Verkleeren (Hempfield) finished third at 149 pounds at the ACC Championships to punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships March 15-18 in Tulsa, Okla.

Verkleeren (18-7) earned the No. 28 seed and will open Thursday against Paniro Johnson of Iowa State.

Softball

Marist: Senior Kiley Myers (Latrobe) was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Pitcher of the Week.

Myers is 2-3 with a 2.39 ERA in eight appearances, including five starts.

She has four complete games and registered 29 strikeouts against 10 walks.

Ohio: Sophomore catcher Emma Hoffner (Hempfield) has made 17 starts for the Bobcats and is hitting .289 with a double, two triples and five runs scored.

Penn State: Fifth-year pitcher Bailey Parshall (Belle Vernon) picked up her sixth win of the season, this one in relief, as the Nittany Lions beat St. Francis (Pa.), 9-3.

Parshall worked five innings, allowed two hits, struck out three and walked one in the third game of the USF Invitational.

Parshall is 7-3 with a 1.50 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 12 appearances in her final collegiate season.

Penn State (15-3) has won eight in a row.

Pitt-Johnstown: Freshman Jenna Tallman (Latrobe) homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and freshman Mia Smith pitched a complete game as UPJ clubbed Kentucky Wesleyan, 10-1.

Senior Laura Fox (Hempfield) added two hits.

Smith (3-1) struck out eight and walked two.

Robert Morris: Grad pitcher Dana Vatakis (Monessen) gave up five hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings but earned her fourth win of the season as the Colonials squeezed by Ohio, 4-3.

In a 12-3 victory over Tennessee Tech that followed, sophomore center fielder Jess Matheny (Southmoreland) and junior Faith Miller (Southmoreland), who pinch-hit in the game, both scored a run.

Towson: Senior Emma Armstrong (Penn-Trafford) started the first 13 games and was batting .225 with seven runs, a homer and nine RBIs.

Saint Vincent: Freshman Kiley Meek tossed her second compete game victory of the season, and junior Alex Dillner delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the eighth as the Bearcats (4-4) edged Wheaton, 1-0.

Seton Hill: The Griffins finished with back-to-back wins to complete their Florida swing with a 3-5 record (7-7 overall).

Junior Nina Grandey is hitting .306 to lead the team, while sophomore Grace Paredes has 11 hits, including two home runs, and 12 RBIs.

Westminster: Sophomore Sydney Lokay (Norwin) pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and a walk, as the Titans defeated New England, 6-1.

Men’s tennis

Penn State: Sophomore Loren Byers (Greensburg) is 10-6 in singles matches this season for the Nittany Lions, including a 5-2 mark at the No. 2 spot.

He also has an 11-2 mark in doubles, primarily playing at No. 2 with Sam Bossem.

Men’s indoor track and field

Saint Vincent: Senior Joey Bujdos received All-United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors.

Bujdos was honored for his efforts in the 800-meter run. He finished second in the race at the PAC Championships in 1 minute, 54.35 seconds, before a seventh-place finish at the Tufts National Qualifier.

He posted a career-best time of 1:54.25 at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University.

Seton Hill: Senior Hunter Martin (Belle Vernon) and sophomore Gabriel McConville were named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region team.

Martin was recognized in the 60-meter hurdles, McConville in the mile-run.

Women’s indoor track and field

Seton Hill: Senior Darby Roth (distance medley relay, 800-meter run), sophomore Haley Brenny (distance medley relay), sophomore Kate Pipilo (distance medley relay) and grad student Alexis Cunningham (distance medley relay) were named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region team.

Men’s lacrosse

Seton Hill: Sophomore attacker Connor Zostant was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate and classmate Mark Strunk won the same award for defense.

Zostant had three goals and four assists, while Connor had three ground balls in a 22-4 victory over North Greensville.

Bowling

Robert Morris: Justine Stolinski (Norwin) wrapped up her freshman season at Robert Morris at the Ohio Bowling Conference championships. She finished first in the women’s junior varsity division and was fifth overall with a 910 series (182 average).

Men’s volleyball

Saint Vincent: Senior Matt Minkin had a game-high 15 kills as the Bearcats defeated Carlow, 3-0, to move to 7-7 on the season.

