Add five floors and more than 145,000 square feet to the competitive office market downtown.

That’s because Highmark Health has retained the Pittsburgh office of JLL to market newly available space in its Fifth Avenue Place headquarters as available for lease.

JLL sent out an email blast last week of “a transformed skyline icon returns” and offering more than 145,000 square feet as available for lease in the 31-story Fifth Avenue Place, where “extensive renovations are nearing completion.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times .

TRENDING NOW: