Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson adds to his list of races in 2023

By Alex Zietlow,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIjN4_0lIRzoe000

Jimmie Johnson will return to the NASCAR Cup Series soon.

The seven-time Cup champion and Legacy Motor Club owner announced on Tuesday that he will run in the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 26th and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

Club Wyndham will be his primary sponsor for these races.

Johnson will be driving the 84 car — just as he did in this year’s Daytona 500 and just as he planned to drive in the upcoming historic Chicago Street Race in July.

This will be Johnson’s first run at COTA. The first NASCAR Cup Series event there was hosted in May 2021 , after Johnson had retired as a NASCAR Cup driver.

He will not be the only motorsports legend in the NASCAR Cup Series field at COTA. Two Formula 1 champions — Jenson Button (Rick Ware Racing) and Kimi Räikkönen (TrackHouse Racing) — will also be in the field.

Johnson, 47, emerged from retirement before the 2023 season, when he bought a stake in a race team then-called Petty GMS. The team name was changed to Legacy Motor Club after his arrival.

Johnson is a two-time Daytona 500 winner and has notched 83 race wins, which is tied for sixth all-time.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” Johnson said in a release. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), INDYCAR’s Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this Next Gen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Cam, Luke, Smith, Olsen: Carolina Panthers pour in to pay respects to Jerry Richardson
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘He made us big-time’: Hugh McColl reflects on Panthers founder Jerry Richardson
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Charlotte has one of the highest STD rates in the US, study says. See where it ranked
Charlotte, NC17 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Duel between Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski at Atlanta was refreshingly great for NASCAR
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Atlanta NASCAR Truck Series results: Christian Eckes wins caution-filled race in OT
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Josh Williams did ... what? NASCAR driver parks at start-finish line in middle of race
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NASCAR slammed Denny Hamlin for Ross Chastain collision, and drivers had a lot to say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Words For NFL After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Mother cries out in court after youngest NC defendant in Jan. 6 riot gets 3 1/2 years
Cary, NC2 days ago
Joey Logano wins with fastest car at Atlanta — but not without clutch last-lap move
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series results: Austin Hill continues superspeedway dominance at Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta: How to watch, starting lineup, story lines, more
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Double homicide discovered near busy northeast Charlotte intersection, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
What is in Shanquella Robinson’s autopsy? Document describes violent death
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Call about gunfire leads deputies to ‘active’ moonshine still at home, NC sheriff says
Valdese, NC1 day ago
New CEO of failed Silicon Valley Bank was once fired from his Charlotte banking job
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
2-year-old crossing street with family is killed in hit-and-run, Virginia police say
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
‘You got it girl.’ Watch NC singer wow with Barbra Streisand cover on ‘American Idol’
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
A Charlotte food delivery service is making a shift to match restaurant meals
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Charlotte FC earns first win of the season behind Enzo Copetti, Kerwin Vargas goals
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy