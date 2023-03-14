Open in App
Scranton, PA
WBRE

Scranton shooting victim dies after being shot in the head

By Vivian Muniz,

6 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announce a man who was shot in the head during a Scranton shooting has died.

According to the Scranton Police Department, David John Deshler, of Scranton, died from his injuries at Geisinger CMC Monday around 10:20 p.m.

Police say Deshler was shot in the head in the area of Shultz Court between Mulberry and Linden Streets around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The cause and manner of death are still pending an outcome of an autopsy. Scranton police are continuing to investigate the crime, as the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 570-348-4139 or you can submit an anonymous tip to police.

