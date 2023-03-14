Latest Update on Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 Status

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley has not been canceled for WrestleMania 39, at least as of now. Rumors of Wyatt having "creative issues" started swirling on Monday after he missed a live event at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, only for Fightful Select' s Sean Ross Sapp to report he was merely dealing with a "physical issue" (potentially an illness) . Dave Meltzer then explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match is still on as of today.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania and he should be back very soon," Meltzer said. Meanwhile, Lashley took to Twitter on Monday and seemed to open the door for another opponent to step forward in the event Wyatt can't make the show .

Bray Wyatt on Retiring The Fiend

Wyatt has given a number of out-of-character interviews since his return to WWE late last year, something that was virtually unheard of during his original WWE run. That includes a conversation with Fox Sports ' Ryan Satin, in which he explained that his old persona of The Fiend won't be brought back following his loss at WrestleMania 37. Wyatt has since revived the Firefly Fun House, but there's been no sign of him in his old demonic persona.

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania, to me. The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people think, that's just ridiculous. To me, it's so much more, and once you see where all these things come from, how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, to me. It can never be again. It's gone. I don't know how people will react to that, but in my head, it's gone forever. Alexa, to me, is kind of like the last shining thing in that. His last happy moment. You can look into that however you want. It sucks, but that's the way it is," Wyatt said ( h/t Fightful ).

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre/Sheamus

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

