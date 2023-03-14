Open in App
Stanwood, WA
WHIO Dayton

Florida man charged with stealing half million dollars worth of crab; pretended to be grocery worker

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
A Florida man stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crab by pretending to be a grocery store representative, federal prosecutors say.

Federal prosecutors said David Subil said he was a representative of Safeway and had sent fake purchase orders to a California seafood company, KIRO reported.

Prosecutors said he ordered about half a million dollars worth of king crab and opilio crab in several orders with the shipments sent to North Star Cold Facility in Stanwood, Washington.

Officials said Subil rented a Ryder truck to pick up the seafood, and despite the payments not going through, was able to take the expensive seafood from the facility.

“On or about Jan. 3, a coconspirator fraudulently represented himself as an employee from a national grocery corporation placing an order for seafood and convinced Artic Seafood to release $432,000 worth of Russian King Crab from a North Star Cold Facility, located in Snohomish County, to David Subil and his associates,” according to court documents obtained by KIRO and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk .

Court documents alleged that Subil and his co-conspirators took the stolen seafood to Oregon to ship it to Florida.

Eventually, Snohomish county deputies found Subil at a weigh station, KIRO reported. They discovered that he had sold some of the seafood to a company in Florida.

Subil was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property on March 3.

Crab case by National Content Desk on Scribd

