Jets star apologizes for Aaron Rodgers snafu

The New York Jets appear on the verge of trading for mercurial Green Bay Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But that’s all it is at the moment. Speculation and conjecture.

The Jets have been one of the leading contenders for Rodgers’ services, should he decide he wants out of the franchise that drafted him in 2005.

For example, the Jets are reportedly attempting to sign Packers’ free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, in an apparent effort to bolster their receiving corps with players that make Rodgers comfortable.

Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who played collegiately with the Ohio State Buckeyes, is expected to lead that Jets receiving attack with or without Rodgers. However, Wilson appeared to tip the Jets’ hand in acquiring Rodgers with a recent cryptic tweet.

Catching passes from an All-Pro quarterback like Rodgers would make any NFL receiver smile, so it’s understandable why so many fans took this as proof that Rodgers was about to officially become a Jet. That’s apparently what Wilson thought, too.

However, the receiver walked back the tweet in a subsequent missive in which he claimed not to know anything.

Whether Rodgers becomes a Jet remains to be seen. But it’s already clear that this has been one of the most bizarre pursuits in league history.

