Open in App
Beckley, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

Celebrating a Passover Seder in the midst of the Civil War

By Danielle Sandler,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdP6O_0lIRvVxv00

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new Civil War Trails sign at Love Hope Center for the Arts will be unveiled for the public to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpIaF_0lIRvVxv00
A “Gold Rush” on one of the prettiest fish ever is about to begin in West Virginia

The community is invited to attend the event on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., the 161st anniversary of the historic Passover Seder, which took place there in 1862. Guest speakers will include Dr. Joseph Golden from Temple Beth El., in Beckley, Ennis Smith, the Director of Destination Development for the West Virginia Department of Tourism, Delegate Eric Brooks and other community leaders.

This is the first Civil War Trails site in the nation which talks about the victory of Jewish soldiers. The men, under the command of the President-to-be Rutherford Hayes, were camped in the wild of West Virginia and were able to get all the items needed to properly observe the Passover holiday.

“In the midst of our nation’s darkest hour, these soldiers came together, enabled by the larger community and in doing so they offered peace and hope to a nation at war,” said Drew Gruber who oversees the multi-state Civil War Trails program.

This project is the result of several years of dedication by local historians, Temple Beth El in Beckley, Love Hope Center for the Arts and the New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Dr. Golden researched the story of the 1862 Seder but also read from the soldier’s diaries during their own Passover celebrations.

“Commemorating this Passover Seder celebrated by 20 Jewish Union soldiers has importance to the Jewish community in Fayette and Raleigh Counties. Although we are a minority, and they were a minority in the Union Army, they were and we are part and parcel of the diverse fabric that make up this nation of ours,” said Dr. Golden.

The team at the New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau who partnered with the Civil War Trails program in the county is excited for the new site as well.

“This is an asset to our growing tourism industry and community, said Becky Sullivan, Executive Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are finding more and more that people love learning the history of the places they visit,” she continued.

Secretary Ruby of West Virginia Tourism is looking forward to showing off some the history in the Mountain State. Her office assists in promoting the over 150 Civil War Trails sites and stories across the state.

Secretary Ruby said, “West Virginia has such a rich, diverse history that deserves to be celebrated, this site is no exception. Travelers get to experience history first-hand with the help of the Civil War Trails signage. I’m thrilled that another stop has been added to honor this event in our great state.”

The unveiling will take place at 100 Rotan St., Fayetteville, WV 25840. Polecat Tacos will have parking available for people attending the event. For more information about the unveiling, call Civil War Trails at 757-378-5462.

Be sure to snap a selfie with the new sign and check in @lovehopearts, #civilwartrails, #signselfie, #gogorge.

Tickets on sale for Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

To begin planning your trip to visit this site, you can get a free brochure at newrivergorgecvb.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
West Virginia chapters of Delta Sigma Theta celebrate Founder’s Day
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Tamarack Marketplace introduces West Virginia Wild Things Art Gallery
Beckley, WV1 day ago
WVDEP to host students on World Water Day
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center set to receive $500,000 donation
Beckley, WV2 days ago
City of Mount Hope to be revitalized
Mount Hope, WV4 days ago
Remarkable Women: Angeline Crewey
Hinton, WV5 days ago
March Madness brings upsets and business to local bars
Bluefield, WV7 hours ago
Concord University hosts problem gambling event
Athens, WV4 days ago
First day of spring comes earlier than usual
Beckley, WV7 hours ago
First disc golf tournament of season held in Mercer County
Princeton, WV1 day ago
West Side GoMart closing its doors permanently in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Independence HS community rallying around student with cancer
Sophia, WV5 days ago
Concord University hosting free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic
Athens, WV24 minutes ago
The Railyard holds first ever Soup Cook-Off
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Oak Hill students organize walkout for local student battling cancer
Oak Hill, WV2 days ago
National Poison Prevention Week
Charleston, WV1 hour ago
Beckley’s Moose Lodge holds Bingo fundraiser
Beckley, WV5 days ago
Shady Spring High School hosting “Ham, Bacon, and Eggs Show”
Shady Spring, WV4 days ago
Last few hours of winter make their stand but spring weather is on the way this week
Charleston, WV2 hours ago
Fairmont State freshman wins Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals
Fairmont, WV6 days ago
West Virginia middle school demolition, renovation set to begin
Cedar Grove, WV5 days ago
Ethan Osborne is the winner of the 2023 Dutton Award
Beckley, WV5 days ago
New skate shop to open in Ronceverte
Ronceverte, WV5 days ago
Concord University holds career fair and teacher recruitment day
Athens, WV4 days ago
Raleigh County man arrested in Nicholas County
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Wanted West Virginia man apprehended in Raleigh
Raleigh, WV5 days ago
Body found in Kanawha River identified
South Charleston, WV4 days ago
Free Covid-19 Testing & Vaccine Clinic at Hilltop Baptist Convention Center
Hilltop, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy