‘Wicked Part 1’ Release Date Moved Up a Month to Thanksgiving 2024

Universal will release “Wicked Part 1” a month earlier than expected to coincide with Thanksgiving Weekend 2024.

Previously slated for Christmas Day, the film will now premiere on Nov. 27, 2024.

Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared the news to their social media feeds, with director Jon M. Chu writing : “We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!”

The “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” director is working from a screenplay adapted by the musical’s book writer Winnie Holzman and lyricist-composer Stephen Schwartz, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The cast includes Grande as Glinda, Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

Marc Platt and David Stone are producing, with senior executive VP of production Erik Baiers and VP of production development Lexi Barta overseeing the project on behalf of Universal.

Chu joined the production back in February 2021, after the project had been trying to get off the ground for about a decade. Grande and Erivo were cast in November of that year. Shooting was delayed from March to June 2022, when the production relocated from Atlanta to the U.K.

“Wicked Part 2” will premiere in 2025 with a specific date to come.