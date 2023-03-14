How to Watch: Florida baseball vs North Florida Ospreys on Tuesday

Florida baseball gets set to host the North Florida Ospreys on Tuesday, March 14, in a one-game midweek matchup at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators started the season with a three-game sweep of the visiting Charleston Southern Buccaneers but split a home-and-home with the South Florida Bulls that saw both teams win the away game during the week. The Orange and Blue bounced back from the USF loss with a sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Bearcats two weekends ago but then split another home-and-home with the Jacksonville Dolphins last week.

Last weekend, Florida took two of three at home from the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes before sweeping a midweek series at home against the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Gators then swept the Siena Saints last weekend to push their overall record to 15-3 on the season.

How to Watch

TUESDAY (6 p.m. EDT)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Team Pitcher Record ERA

UNF TBA — —

FLORIDA TBA — —

Florida's Projected Starting Lineup

C BT Riopelle

1B Jac Caglianone

2B Cade Kurland

3B Colby Halter

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Michael Robertson

RF Ty Evans

DH Tyler Shelnut

Series History

OVERALL 17-7

AT HOME 13-4

AWAY 4-2

NEUTRAL 1-0

Notes: The Ospreys have given the Gators some trouble in the past — particularly in the first three games played between the two schools from 2006 to 2008 which UNF won on neutral ground as well as a pair in Gainesville. However, Florida has won 11 of the last 12 and has taken this series by the horns.

Prediction

Expect the bats to remain hot, but this team’s main Achilles’ heel so far has been the lower end of the pitching staff — particularly the relief corps. The Gators will cough up some runs, but not nearly as many as they score.

Florida 11, UNF 5

