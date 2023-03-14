Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue

By Morgan Whitley,

6 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police are looking for any information regarding a shooting that injured a driver and passenger between Kalamath Street and West Colfax Avenue.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting took place on Jan. 29 at 10:40 p.m. when the victim was driving south on Kalamath Street from Speer Boulevard. The area is between the Auraria and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

$50K reward for information on robbery of USPS letter carrier truck

DPD said the victim and their passenger were shot when they made a right-hand turn onto West Colfax Avenue from Kalamath.

The victim was driving a silver Lexus SUV.

No other information like the motive or identity of the suspects was immediately known.

Now, police are asking for any information regarding this shooting. If you know anything, you are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

