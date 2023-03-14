Open in App
Minnesota State
Sportsnaut

Miami Dolphins reportedly could join rumored Dalvin Cook trade sweepstakes

By Jason Burgos,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLkwo_0lIRtKQk00

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this offseason, and they reportedly could swing a second blockbuster trade to land the stud running back they have lacked for years.

For as good as the Dolphins’ offense was at times in 2022, they were very much a one-dimensional unit. Tua Tagovailoa took some solid steps forward in his game that were helped along in a major way by excellent wide receiver play from superstar Tyreek Hill and elite wingman Jaylen Waddle.

Nevertheless, they were still hampered by — besides Tagovailoa’s concussion issues — a mediocre running attack. The Miami Dolphins running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. extended the team’s streak to six seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher, since Jay Ajayi did it in 2016.

Also Read: Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey traded to Miami Dolphins

If the team hopes to be a serious contender for a title in 2023 they need greater balance on offense and they may find that in Minnesota. Last week, it was reported that the Vikings reportedly had been looking at trading four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Well, if they are, it seems the Miami Dolphins would like to have a chat.

Miami Dolphins record (2022): 9-8, second-place in AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhgFI_0lIRtKQk00
Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning. Miami Herald NFL writer Barry Jackson reported that the “Dolphins have been monitoring Cook situation with interest.” However, Jackson does mention the Vikings are likely to hold on to Cook, who is set to make $10 million, $11 million, and $12 million over the next three seasons.

Also Read:
Las Vegas Raiders land top wide receiver in NFL free agency for $33 million

A trade for Dalvin Cook would certainly be a bold move for the team, however, it would follow a blockbuster trade last week where the team acquired six-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

  • Dalvin Cook stats (2022): 1,468 total yards, 10 total TD, 4.4 YPC

With running backs not having quite the same value as in decades past, the Dolphins could possibly get Cook for a similar or lower price than Ramsey.

