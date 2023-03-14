Open in App
KSNT News

2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship sets new record

By Heidi Schmidt,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3y2d_0lIRtHmZ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference is celebrating a different type of March Madness.

The Big 12 announced last week’s 2023 Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City made more money that any other tournament in conference history.

Increased attendance at the tournament fueled the increase in revenue.

According to the Big 12, more than 90,000 fans attended the men’s tournament . That equals an average of more than 18,000 fans a session. The conference says that is a 13% increase over last season.

Residents weigh options as Manhattan apartment crumbles around them

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship also experienced increased interest, drawing nearly 25% more fans than it did in 2022.

“This year’s Basketball Championships saw significant growth over previous years, and I am thrilled with the results,” Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, said. “As we continue to reimagine our Conference Championships, our number one priority will always be to create value and drive revenue for our member institutions.”

One of the changes to the men’s games turned out to be a huge hit with fans.

New premium courtside seats sold out before tickets went on sale for the general public. There is already a wait list for courtside tickets for the 2024 men’s tournament, according to the conference.

Bill Self is back at work with the Jayhawks

The women’s tournament will also feature courtside seating when it moves to T-Mobile Center in 2024.

Fans also checked out new Big 12 Eats dishes . The conference said more than 5,200 of the new menu items were sold during the men’s tournament. The top three most popular dishes according to the Big 12 are:

  1. Big Jay’s Loaded Mac & Cheese
  2. Longhorn Quesadilla
  3. TCU Loaded Tots

The Big 12 said it’s after party featuring DJ Diesel was also a huge hit with nearly 7,000 fans attending the event.

In total, the Kansas City Sports Commission estimates the economic impact of the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships is about $21 million over the five-day period.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas State runs Mahomes-inspired basketball play in NCAA Tournament
Manhattan, KS4 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago
Police confirm identity of murdered 19-year-old
Topeka, KS4 days ago
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Aaron Rodgers for first time in career
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Hunters find human remains in SE Kansas
Coyville, KS2 days ago
Serious injury after high-speed chase in SE Kansas
Caney, KS3 hours ago
How K-State basketball is dealing with a quick turnaround after late-night game
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Jerome Tang named finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
Manhattan, KS39 minutes ago
Reports shed light on history of infested Topeka gas station
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Words For NFL After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott
Columbus, OH2 days ago
14-year-old arrested for shooting in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
K-State women’s basketball to host Wyoming in WNIT second round
Manhattan, KS5 hours ago
Bill Self out for first round of NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS4 days ago
Teen, woman arrested in connection to infant death in Topeka
Topeka, KS5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs hire Andy Reid’s son in 2023 coaching staff changes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bill Self discharged, KU releases details regarding hospitalization
Lawrence, KS7 days ago
One-seeded Purdue falls to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Bill Self won’t coach 2nd-round game vs. Arkansas
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
PREVIEW: Kansas men’s basketball game plans for Howard
Lawrence, KS4 days ago
Sweet 16 would mean trip home for four K-State players
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Armed and dangerous man in custody after manhunt near St. Marys
Saint Marys, KS6 days ago
Fans gather in Des Moines to support KU men’s basketball
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Lawrence family identifies 14-year-old killed in shooting
Lawrence, KS3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy