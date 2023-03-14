The dreamiest Sleep Week pillow deals—shop Nolah, Purple, Brooklinen, Cocoon by Sealy and more
By Madison Durham, Reviewed,
6 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Sleep Week (which coincides with Daylight Savings spring-forward in March) is the best week of the year to celebrate sleep — but that doesn't mean you should snooze on deals. There are plenty of dreamy deals floating around on everything sleep today and for the rest of the week, from marked-down mattresses to popular sleep accessories for less.
Snooze, don’t lose. Sign up for our newsletter now and get subscriber-only deals on the things you need to get a good night’s sleep—only from March 12-17.
If you're looking for one of the cheapest options available for the week, Amazon has a well-rated set of cooling down-alternative pillows for just $29.99, which will save you $20. On the higher tier of things is the aforementioned Purple Harmony pillow , which uses honeycombing grid technology and hypoallergenic materials to provide users with a supportive, cooling pillow that's currently 20% off.
Brooklinen also has great deals you can cozy up to for Sleep Week, including 20% off of everything on the site if you use the code SLEEPWEEK20 . You can save $13 on the Marlow pillow (you'll pay $52) or save up to 30% if you add more pillows to your order. Nolah has perhaps the best markdown on pillows we've seen this week, with 50% off of a pillow two-pack .
Comments / 0