The Nolah mattress sale has up to $700 on Reviewed-approved mattresses during Sleep Week

Sleep is pretty essential and a good mattress can help you get the best rest possible. To help you save a little on quality sleep, Nolah is hosting a big mattress sale during Sleep Week 2023 . You can save big on Reviewed-approved mattresses and enjoy sweet snoozes for years to come.

For a limited time only, Nolah is dishing out a variety of discounts on its line of sleep products. With select mattresses, you can save up to $700 and receive two free pillows with your purchase. With the pillows valued at $198, that's a total of $898 in savings on mattresses like the Nolah Evolution , which was originally priced at $2,299 but is now available for $1,599 for the queen size. If you decide to go with another sleeper, Nolah's Original and Signature mattresses can be yours for up to $300 off.

Nolah's sale offers more than just Sleep Week savings though—our testers found the Evolution to be particularly comfortable and supportive. In testing, it had excellent heat diffusion, motion isolation and pressure relief, plus it was one of the coolest mattresses we have ever tried. Better still, compared to other boxed mattresses that take hours or even days to fully form, the Evolution was ready for sleeping within minutes.

If you want savings on soft and top-rated mattresses, we recommend you move quickly before this holiday deal ends. You'll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on a high-quality mattress during Sleep Week 2023.

