ABC Action News WFTS

TECO streetcar increasing frequency to every 12 minutes during peak hours

By Emily McCain,

6 days ago
Starting Sunday, March 19, Tampa's TECO streetcar will increase its service frequency to every 12 minutes during peak hours.

The new frequency will accommodate the increase in ridership on the weekends. It will be effective Friday through Sunday from 1 - 9 p.m.

"The TECO Line Streetcar continues to show what an investment in public transportation can provide with enhanced connectivity in the area and increased foot traffic to businesses," said Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. President Michael English. "The TECO Line Streetcar provides a viable transportation alternative for residents, workers and visitors in downtown and historic Ybor City."

The TECO Line Streetcar System operating hours beginning Sunday, March 19, 2023:

Monday - Thursday:

  • 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

Friday:

  • 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes
  • 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., every 12 minutes
  • 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Saturday:

  • 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes
  • 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., every 12 minutes
  • 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Sunday:

  • 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes
  • 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., every 12 minutes
  • 9 p.m. - 11 a.m., every 15 minutes
