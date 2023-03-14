Nicola Peltz Reveals When She Wants Kids With Brooklyn Beckham & Admits He’s Ready ‘Now’

Image Credit: Shane McCauley for Cosmopolitan*

Nicola Peltz, 28, talked about expanding her family with her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 24, in a new interview. The Bates Motel actress revealed in the Cosmopolitan April 2023 issue that while she and Brooklyn “definitely want kids,” the couple is currently not on the same page about when to have their first child. “We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies,” Nicola said. “Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first.”

Nicola and Brooklyn wed almost a year ago at her family’s lavish Palm Beach estate on April 9, 2022 in a ceremony attended by Brooklyn’s famous family, including his parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn recently confirmed that he’s ready to be a dad in an interview with Access Hollywood in February, where he dished on how many kids he and Nicola want. “With our conversations she’s like, ‘Oh, I kind of want four or five,’ and then we want to adopt two or three…we want a lot of kids,” he said.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

In the Cosmo interview, Nicola revealed if she and Brooklyn would raise their children in L.A., following their move to Florida to be closer to their families. “Honestly, we’ve talked about it so much. And I think that we would want to definitely have a house here just because so much of our work is here,” she said. “We did have a house in L.A. at one point, but we sold it because we were like, oh, we’re going to go to Florida for a while. And then we’re like, no, just kidding, we have to be in L.A. for work. It was so silly of us. And now we’re saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work were there, we’d be there in five seconds. We were looking at apartments.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Shane McCauley for Cosmopolitan*)

The Lola James star also talked about how she and Brooklyn support each other in their marriage. “We’re always there for each other. If we can’t be there physically, we’re texting or talking in some form,” Nicola shared. “Communication is so important to both of us so that there’s never any guessing. I believe in saying how you truly feel.”

As for the future of her acting career, Nicola told Cosmopolitan that she has high hopes for what’s next for her. “I think as an actor, you always have that dream role in mind or those dream people to work with. And I feel like I’m never going to stop,” she said. “I have so many things I would love to do. And I think when I do them, then I’ll feel settled. And then I want to have a baby and then get right back to work.”