19-Year-Old Arrested After Bullet Grazes OKC Police Officer During 'Scuffle'

6 days ago
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man after an officer was grazed by a bullet Monday at the Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center.

Christian Green was arrested after an officer was grazed by the bullet in the leg after his gun left his holster.

The officer was in a “scuffle” with Green when the event occurred, according to police.

The police got a call stating that Green was allegedly attempting to attack staff, police said.

Before arriving, the patient allegedly injured three staff members, at least one went to a local hospital to get their injuries looked at.

Green was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on the complaints of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, assault and battery on medical staff and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on medical staff.

