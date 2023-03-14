Open in App
HollywoodLife

Tyler Cameron Recalls Only Having $200 & Having To Ask Parents For Money While Dating Gigi Hadid In 2019

By Jason Brow,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBL05_0lIRpRVR00
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

For two months in 2019, Tyler Cameron had a hot romance with Gigi Hadid. It’s a good thing it ended when it did because it sounds like he couldn’t afford that romance to last any longer. When speaking with his fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast, Jason, 34, revealed a conversation that Tyler, 30, and he had in 2019. “He goes to me, ‘Dude, I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don’t know what my next job is, and I’m dating Gigi Hadid,'” said Tartick. “Not even $5,000,” interjected Tyler, “I had like $200, you know what I mean?”

“I’d be going on dates — like this is in my early days of living in New York City. I’m living on Matt [James, of Bachelor Nation] ‘s beanbag,” added Tyler. “I’d be going on dates, I’m like calling pops up in the bathroom. I’m like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card’s going to go through. I need you to send me some money right now.’ And he’s like, ‘You got it, son, go get it.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExEmz_0lIRpRVR00
Tyler and Gigi in 2019 (ROKA / BACKGRID)

“When you go on a date with Gigi, and you only have $200 to your name, how do you pay for it?” asked Jason. “Do you ever have a story, like how are you managing that?” Tyler said he was just “crossing [my] fingers” when the check came. At this point, I don’t even know what a credit card is. I got a straight debit card, so when you hit zero, you hit zero, you know, so I’m just crossing my fingers, hoping it swipes, and it just kept swiping,”

Despite this destitute dating situation, Tyler said that he was living his best life. “Have no money, but I’m like the happiest I’ve ever been ’cause like the world is wide open to me in New York City. I can do whatever I want,” he said on the podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VA8B_0lIRpRVR00
(Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Tyler and Gigi, 27, began dating after he appeared on season fifteen of The Bachelorette, finishing second. Their romance just “fizzled out,” but good news for Tyler: Shortly after he and Gigi split, his modeling career started to take off. He returned to Bachelor Nation in 2021, appearing as a guest on season 25 of The Bachelor. He also competed on 2022’s The Real Dirty Dancing, coming in second behind Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora.

In 2020, Tyler had to speak up when fans suspected that he was the father of Gigi’s then-unborn child. “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible,” he said.

