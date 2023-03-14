Open in App
Lancaster, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Fire burns through 10 row homes in Lancaster

By Madison Montag,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlRaQ_0lIRpPjz00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to fire officials, multiple row homes on North Plum Street in Lancaster caught fire on Monday evening.

Over 20 first-response teams were sent to the 500 block of North Plum Street around 5:45 p.m. after getting reports of a fire at a residence.

“We have 10 row homes affected. The last two of the row homes were the only homes that were occupied. Those families are being assisted,” said Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

Four adults, two children, and two pets were displaced due to the fire.

As of 11 p.m., the fire is under control, fire crews say.

The fire was on the same block where seven row homes were condemned by inspectors in 2019, displacing 17 residents from seven homes.

Chief Hutchinson said the fire posed a unique challenge for first responders.

“We do not make entry into condemned buildings. Obviously, there is a structural or interior problem, and for our firefighters’ safety we do not make entry into those buildings,” Hutchinson added.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace says the city plans to investigate the condemned buildings further.

“We will have a look and have our building code officials out to do a structural assessment. We will then make a determination about the future of these homes,” Sorace said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, more than 2,750 customers were without power at one point in the surrounding area. LNP also reported that PPL estimates power will be fully restored by 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is assisting the four adults and two children who were displaced.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or which row home the fire started in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lancaster, PA newsLocal Lancaster, PA
Groundbreaking ceremony being held for new apartment complex in Lancaster
Lancaster, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two people found dead inside a Schuylkill Co. home Saturday
Barnesville, PA20 hours ago
Woman hit, dragged by truck in Ephrata
Ephrata, PA2 days ago
Fire destroys Allentown apartment building, displaces multiple families
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Police investigating shots fired incident in Lancaster County
Columbia, PA1 day ago
Vehicle and home hit by gunfire in Columbia
Columbia, PA1 day ago
Man surrenders to Susquehanna Township Police
Palmyra, PA2 days ago
Woman struck by pickup truck
Ephrata, PA2 days ago
A New Inclusive Coffee Shop Just Opened in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania
Hampden Township, PA1 day ago
One killed in fatal Dauphin County crash
Lykens, PA2 days ago
New Tractor Supply coming to York County
Lewisberry, PA3 days ago
Pa. man accused of homemade air gun murder of ex-lover convicted
Lower Macungie Township, PA1 hour ago
PennDOT services to be unavailable due to network maintenance
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy