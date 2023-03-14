Banff Rockie Awards: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Among Nominees

The nominations for the Banff World Media Festival ’s Rockie Awards have been announced, with American and British TV producers again set to dominate the international TV competition in the Canadian Rockies this year.

American TV shows earned 52 nominations, with FX Networks, National Geographic and Warner Bros. Discovery each nabbing five mentions for their series. That was followed closely by U.K. producers with 41 nominations, and Canadian producers with 37 mentions.

Among broadcasters, the BBC netted a field-leading 21 nominations for its programming across a range of categories. The Banff Rockies prize-giving will be streamed live on June 12 as part of an in-person event planned by festival organizers in Banff, Alberta.

U.S. producers dominate the best English language drama competition, with nominations for HBO’s Euphoria, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus series, which will vie against the CBC/BET+ drama The Porter and the AMC and BBC drama This Is Going to Hurt.

The English language scripted comedy category has nominations for the BBC’s Am I Being Unreasonable? , FX Productions’ Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows , Netflix’s Cunk out of the UK , and Sort Of from CBC and HBO Max.

Banff Rockie Award organizers also handed out nominations for best feature length movie, with entrants for two German films, Ramstein: The Pierced Heart (Das Durchstobene Herz) and The Heart of Cape Town (Das Wunder von Kapstadt), along with the U.K. film Then Barbara Met Alan , Canada’s Three Tall Women and Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

And the best limited TV series competition has nominations for ABC Signature’s Fleishman Is In Trouble, FX Productions’ The Patient , and the BBC and Amazon drama The English.

The Banff Rockie Awards judges to choose the Grand Jury Prize winner this year includes EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu, Starz exec Alice Dickens-Koblin, Peter Gal of DreamWorks Animation Studios, Incendo’s Cynthia Kennedy, BBC Studios’ Mark Linsey, Jacqueline Sacerio of eOne and UCP and Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn.

A complete list of Banff Rockie Awards nominations can be found at Playback online.

