EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Plus Starz, Universal, DreamWorks Animation Execs Lead Banff Jury

EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu and execs from Starz, DreamWorks Animations and Universal International Studios are leading the jury for the Banff World Media Festival, which has unveiled nominations for its Rockie Awards.

Abudu, the founder of the pioneering African content producer, which has a number of deals in place with global players, will judge programs alongside Starz SVP, Head of Unscripted Programing, Alice Dickens-Koblin, DreamWorks Animation Chief Creative Officer, Television, Peter Gal and Universal International Studios/UCP President Beatrice Springborn. Completing the jury are Incendo and Quebecor Content VP, Distribution, Cynthia Kennedy, eOne EVP, Co-Head of Scripted Development, Jacqueline Sacerio and BBC Studios Managing Director, Scripted, Mark Linsey.

The seven jurors will oversee the 44-year-old Rockie Awards and choose the Grand Jury Prize winner, selected from the top-scoring programs across the field of nominees. Last year’s winner was Channel 4’s Jack Thorne-penned Covid-19 drama The Help .

There are more than 100 nominees, with Euphoria, The White Lotus and House of The Dragon facing off in a three-way HBO tussle for Drama Series: English Language alongside the BBC’s This is Going to Hurt and CBC’s The Porter.

In the limited series category, meanwhile, FX double Fleishman is in Trouble and The Patient are up against the likes of Emily Blunt-starring Western The English.

The BBC leads the pack with 21 nominations, well ahead of FX, Nat Geo and Warner Bros. Discovery, which are tied with five.

The awards take place on Monday June 12 and the Banff World Media Festival runs from June 11 to June 14.

