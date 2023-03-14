Padma Lakshmi Slips on Silver Stilettos & Red Silk Dress for Planned Parenthood Gala 2023

Padma Lakshmi made an elegant arrival for Planned Parenthood’s 2023 spring gala. During the event, she was notably honored with the organization’s Champion of Change award.

Lakshmi arrived to The Glasshouse in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, wearing a long red dress. The “Top Chef” host’s jewel-toned piece featured a floor-length hem with a tall slit, sharply accented by waist draping. A single rounded long sleeve with a draped, cinched cuff finished the piece.

Lakshmi allows her dress to take center stage with timeless accents, including a red lip and diamond cocktail ring. The “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” host’s ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond drop earrings for an elegant finish.

When it came to shoes, Lakshmi elevated her outfit with a slick pair of metallic heeled sandals . The star’s style included thin toe and ankle straps, as well as thin rounded soles, all crafted from smooth shiny silver leather. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, bringing Lakshmi’s attire a formal finish with a sharp height boost.

The Planned Parenthood Gala is an annual event that supports the Planned Parenthood organization and its goal to raise awareness towards sexual health. Hosted in New York City, this year’s occasion included celebrity guests Chrissy Teigen, Lily Allen and Padma Lakshmi — who was awarded with the organization’s Champion of Change award.

