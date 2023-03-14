Lily Allen Goes Classic in Chanel Minidress & Platform Pumps at Planned Parenthood Gala 2023

Lily Allen made a sleek statement in all-black for Planned Parenthood’s 2023 spring gala.

Padma Lakshmi Slips on Silver Stilettos & Red Silk Dress for Planned Parenthood Gala 2023

Allen arrived to The Glasshouse in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, wearing a sharp black Chanel minidress. The “Smile” singer’s ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette with matte satin and tweed paneling. The chic piece was smoothly layered over sheer black tights for a winter-worthy finish while remaining streamlined and formal for the occasion.

Allen accented her dress with thin diamond-covered gold huggie and spike-charm drop earrings, as well as matching layered rings. A holographic pearly manicure, as well as a leather Chanel clutch, accented with rows of pearls and a thin chain strap, completed the “Lost My Mind” singer’s outfit.

Chrissy Teigen Brightens Up in Vibrant Yellow Slit Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Sandals at Planned Parenthood Gala 2023

When it came to shoes, Allen slipped on a pair of black platform pumps to finish her outfit. Her style included rounded toes with thick platform soles, crafted from smooth black satin. Though the style’s base could not be seen, it was likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, given similar trending styles on the market.

The Planned Parenthood Gala is an annual event that supports the Planned Parenthood organization and its goal to raise awareness towards sexual health. Hosted in New York City, this year’s occasion included celebrity guests Chrissy Teigen, Lily Allen and Padma Lakshmi — who was awarded with the organization’s Champion of Change award.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.

Avril Lavigne Serves Punk Rock Glamour in Leather Trench Coat & Over-The-Knee Platform Boots at Juno Awards 2023