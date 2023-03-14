Open in App
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Embraces Y2K Style in Distressed Denim, Chainmail Top & Heels for GXVE Beauty Shoot

By Amina Ayoud,

6 days ago
Gwen Stefani shared a behind-the-scenes look at shooting for her beauty brand GXVE Beauty on Instagram yesterday.

The star is gearing up for the launch of a new product which she will be revealed tomorrow, March 15. The shoot saw Stefani in a plethora of dynamic ensembles featuring tons of sparkle and swagger and channeling Y2K-approved trends.

Kicking off the video, the “Bubble Pop Electric” songstress styled a silver chainmail cropped top worn underneath an oversized camo and leopard printed jacket that sat off the shoulders, showing off her top underneath. On bottom, Stefani wore matching camo pants which she belted and layered overtop black fishnets which peeked out overtop the waistline of her trousers. The look was worn with gold jewelry which Stefani wore stacked around her neck and on her fingers.

A second look saw the hitmaker clad in a slouchy denim-on-denim ensemble comprised of a corseted denim top with a voluminous leg of mutton sleeves worn slightly off the shoulder. On bottom, the former “The Voice” judge wore highly distressed high-waisted denim in a light wash to match the look of her top.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in this video, when it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style.

For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS : Take a look at Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks .

