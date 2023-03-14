Gamecocks start spring practice, offer first look at offense under Dowell Loggains

The Gamecocks also showed off their first-team defense, which was missing Kaba and Strachan. The defensive line consisted of Alex Huntley , TJ Sanders , Terrell Dawkins and Tyreek Johnson . Stone Blanton and Debo Williams were at linebacker. The rest of the group was Nick Emmanwori , DQ Smith , Keenan Nelson , Marcellas Dial and O’Donnell Fortune . Freshman Grayson “Pup” Howard worked with the second-team defense at linebacker. Howard went through bowl practices with the Gamecocks before enrolling in January.