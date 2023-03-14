Open in App
Vibe

BIA Teases Missy Elliott-Sampled Song With Timbaland’s Approval

By DeMicia Inman,

6 days ago

BIA has new music in the works with a familiar sound.

BIA Mentors Emerging Artists With Coke Studio Sessions

The Boston rapper shared a snippet of a pending track on Sunday (March 12) giving fans a sneak peek at what’s in store. In the short clip, the rapper can be heard spitting over a drill-inspired beat that samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 classic record “She’s a Bi**h.”

“NONE OF MY HATERS ARE SLEEPING THIS PEACEFULLY LINK IN BIO,” BIA captioned her post, adding fire emojis to make her point.

Timbaland, who produced the original track reposted BIA’s video , with the caption “Timbo X @bia,” also tagging producer SkipOnDaBeat. According to HipHopDX , the 2023 remake is titled “I’m That Bi**h,” likely to be officially stylized in all-caps.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIA ✍? (@bia)

Nicki Minaj, Dreamville, BIA, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases


Related Story


BIA Mentors Emerging Artists With Coke Studio Sessions

When released, the energetic song will not be BIA’s first drop of 2023. On March 3, the rapper shared the single “SIXTEEN” ahead of her performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Produced by AzizTheShake and Tim Nihan, the official music video is directed by Jeyjey Roman.

“He told me, ‘Get up and glow,’ so I brought the table with me,” she raps on the ambitious track. “I played The Hollywood Bowl and I brought the label with me / I don’t have time for these ho*s that ain’t who they claiming to be.”

“SIXTEEN” follows “London” issued by BIA and featuring J. Cole, which was released in April 2022 and ranked at No. 6 on VIBE’ s 25 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2022 year-end list. The 31-year-old rapper is also featured on “Street Opera” with Swizz Beatz, SAINt JHN, and Fivio Foreign from season three of The Godfather Of Harlem .

The song was released on March 10. Rapping along to the song on Instagram, Swizz Beatz teased a music video by Ezekial Lewis.

Timbaland Says He And Missy Elliott "Have A Lot Of Music That We Never Released"

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Words For NFL After Cowboys Release Ezekiel Elliott
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy