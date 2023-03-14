Tennis courts at Torrey Pines High to be repaired, resurfaced

The tennis courts at Torrey Pines High School will get a little love, as part of the planned athletic upgrades on the campus this year.

Plans for the upgrade include replacing the existing asphalt courts with post tension concrete, repairing and resurfacing the existing asphalt courts, and installing all new netting.

Tennis athletes and their fans have been hoping for improvements for a long time. Most recently at a facilities workshop in February, the San Dieguito Union High School District board heard comments from parents and players about the state of the courts, with cracks and holes that need to be fixed and that could potentially cause injuries. Complaints have been made about rusting fencing and windscreens that don’t keep out the sand from the adjacent ballfields. Parents said the poor condition of the courts doesn’t reflect the legacy of competitive tennis at the school and the championships the Falcons have racked up over the years.

“We should make sure tennis teams have safe and beautiful tennis courts to play on so they can be proud of the school they’re playing for,” said one freshman player.

According to John Addleman, San Dieguito’s interim associate superintendent of business services, the school site requested that the single "championship" tennis court be replaced with two tennis courts, making a total of eight courts. New seating will be placed at the existing hardcourt area—the district currently has plans to purchase a portable system for seating with room for 50 spectators with two designated Americans with Disability Act (ADA) areas.

The fencing and gating around the existing asphalt tennis courts will be replaced and pending estimates from the contractors, the district will light all eight courts as well.

Once construction begins on the tennis courts, the work is expected to take three months—the district hopes to start around winter break to help minimize disruption to the tennis season. According to Addleman, Torrey Pines is making arrangements with Canyon Crest Academy for any court time needed during construction.

The hope is that many sports teams will be happy when all improvements are completed at Torrey Pines. The complete athletic renovations include a modernization of the gym, locker rooms and team rooms, improvements on the softball field, synthetic turf on the freshman ballfields and the district’s first pool. Construction will begin on some projects over the summer with the entire scope of work aiming to be complete by fall 2024.





This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .