Charleston, WV
WOWK 13 News

Corridor G lanes back open after crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Monica Starks,

6 days ago

UPDATE (11:23 a.m. MARCH 14): All lanes of Corridor G at the I-64 ramp are back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — Both Southbound lanes of Corridor G are shut down after a head-on crash on the I-64 entrance ramp in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to dispatch, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department are currently on the scene.

At least one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

