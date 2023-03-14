Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Quinnlee’s Law passes General Assembly, heads to governor

By Slater Teague,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkvAJ_0lIRhcPW00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Quinnlee’s Law, a bill named after a Hawkins County child who recently passed away , cleared its final legislative hurdle on Monday.

The legislation by Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) and Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) would remove a section of state law that requires home medical equipment providers to have a location in Tennessee in order to sell equipment in the state.

Hawkins County child with rare genetic disease dies

The bill was named after Quinnlee Shriner, a Mount Carmel 1-year-old who recently passed away. Quinnlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that affected her breathing. After spending months in the hospital, her return home was delayed because of the law .

Quinnlee was able to return home for Christmas, but she passed away last month.

The state House voted 94–2 to pass the legislation on Monday. The Senate passed it last week.

Quinnlee’s Law will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly . Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.

What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More

You can also find daily coverage from the session here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennesseans worry about the 'unintended' consequences of new drag bill
Nashville, TN23 days ago
300 Xanax bars, 30 grams of fentanyl pills found after foot chase, police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Bill that would prevent Knoxville voters from participating in city council elections outside their district passes TN House
Knoxville, TN10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Cemetery Act passes through Arkansas House Committee, would penalize perpetual cemetery owners for poor upkeep
Hensley, AR5 days ago
Local firearm dealers react to Biden’s gun control executive order
Gray, TN4 days ago
‘Highly addictive’ drug being illegally sold at Lebanon store, police say
Lebanon, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy