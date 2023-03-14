Quinnlee’s Law passes General Assembly, heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Quinnlee’s Law, a bill named after a Hawkins County child who recently passed away , cleared its final legislative hurdle on Monday.

The legislation by Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) and Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) would remove a section of state law that requires home medical equipment providers to have a location in Tennessee in order to sell equipment in the state.

The bill was named after Quinnlee Shriner, a Mount Carmel 1-year-old who recently passed away. Quinnlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that affected her breathing. After spending months in the hospital, her return home was delayed because of the law .

Quinnlee was able to return home for Christmas, but she passed away last month.

The state House voted 94–2 to pass the legislation on Monday. The Senate passed it last week.

Quinnlee’s Law will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly . Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.

What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More

You can also find daily coverage from the session here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.