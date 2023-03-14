Full Interview: Radford Bobcats head boys basketball coach Rick Cormany calls for change in structure

RICHMOND, VA(WFXR) — Radford Bobcats boys head basketball coach Rick Cormany shares his thoughts after the Bobcats lost to the John Marshall Justices 91-34 in the VHSL Class 2 finals on March 11 at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 11th.

This is the Justices second straight lopsided win over the Bobcats in the title game. Overall, this is the Justices 5th state title in the past 10 years. In the post game interview, Cormany feels the VHSL needs to take a look at the structure when it comes to the state divisions.

“Anybody that plays this group is going to get their head kicked in. I think everybody’s smart enough to know that,” Cormany said in the post game press conference. “I am not taking anything away from this great group of basketball players. They’re incredible. Some of them are going to make a living at it as we all know. We’re taking the purity of Virginia High School League sports. I don’t know, I’m not blaming a soul. I promise you I’m not. I just think it needs to be looked into. I just think it needs to be addressed. I think it needs to be talked about. Let’s do something. Come on, guys. These are kids were embarrassing.”

Ty White is the head coach of the boys basketball team at John Marshall in Richmond coach. White is also the director of basketball for for one of the best AAU programs in the state in Team Loaded. The Justices finished the season 28-0 with 25 of their wins by double digits.

“Nobody wants to get their head kicked in every time they step out on the floor, and in 2A, 3A, 4A, anybody who plays this group is going to get their head kicked in,” Cormany said.

Cormany is the second winningest coach in VHSL history.

