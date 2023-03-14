Open in App
Sedgwick County, KS
KNSS Radio

Sedgwick County Commission considers drug education

By Steve Mc IntoshSteve Ted Mornings,

6 days ago

At Wednesday's meeting the Sedgwick County Commission will look at spending some grant money on fentanyl education for young people. Commission Chair Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News Sheriff Jeff Easter has been a leader in trying to educate children and their parents about the danger of fentanyl. Meitzner says the county hopes to have a program in place by the end of the school year.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, meeting the Sedgwick County Commission will approve Laura Rainwater as the county's new Election Commissioner. Meitzner says he has worked with Rainwater in the past and he thinks she is a good choice for the job.

