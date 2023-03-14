District Attorney considering charges after infant's Fentanyl death

Charges could be forthcoming in the death of a 7-month old Penn Hills girl earlier this year.

Police were called to Chaske Street on January 14 for an unresponsive infant.

When they arrived, they found the baby's father doing CPR.

Zhuri Bogle died at the scene, the cause of death eventually ruled Acute Fentanyl Toxicity.

Investigators learned Zhuri's grandmother and her friend were watching her the night before.

By the time her parents got home, she was already asleep.

Allegheny County Police say they are working with the DA's office on potential charges, but did not say who may be facing them.