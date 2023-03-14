System Shock Remake Gets Delayed, Release Date Revealed

The System Shock remake has been delayed and will now be out on May 30th, developer Nightdive Studios announced this week. This delay results in the game being pushed back around two months from its initial release window of March which was announced earlier in the year, though the game never got a specific release date for March. The announcement of the delay was a standalone one with no new gameplay or trailers to show off this time, so we'll have to wait until closer to the game's new release date to see more of the System Shock remake.

Nightdive acknowledged in the delay announcement that the game was indeed intended to be out in March while saying that the hopeful release window was "just beyond" the developer's reach. The game does at least have a specific release date now, however, so fans of the original 1994 game now have a set date to look forward to.

"The wait is (almost) over. The PC edition of System Shock - the fully fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994 - will be released on 30 May this year," Nightdive said in a post on Steam. "We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)."

You'll notice that the developer said that May date is when the PC version of the game will be out. When that day comes, the game will be available via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, but it doesn't yet have a console release date. It's still coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but all we know now is that those releases will happen "in due course" and that more details will be shared in the future.

In addition to this remake of System Shock , there's also a System Shock TV show in the works by way of Nightdive and the streaming platform Binge, though little about that show has been shared since it was first announced .

