Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Two teens, man injured in three shootings in Manhattan: NYPD

By Kala RamaKatie CorradoMira Wassef,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7CS8_0lIRfQyw00

Editor’s note: During a Tuesday briefing on the initial shooting, police gave the victim’s age as 16. In a later, written update, they clarified that the victim is 17. The story below has been updated to reflect this.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people were injured, including two teens, in multiple shootings in Manhattan Tuesday, one of which is believed to be gang-related, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck multiple times on Amsterdam Avenue and West 68th Street, three blocks from Martin Luther King High School, just before 10 a.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

A 19-year-old man with three prior arrests was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said. The suspect allegedly hailed a yellow taxi after the incident and was nabbed a block later, police said.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear.

Amsterdam Avenue from 65th to 68th streets was shut down while authorities investigated the crime scene. There were bullet casings marking three scenes being monitored by police.

Then just before 1 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and a man, 27, were shot in the vicinity of East 125th Street and Madison Avenue, according to the NYPD. Police said four students had just left Renaissance High School when they were confronted by three men and a fight ensued before shots rang out.

The victims were both shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials said. Authorities said the teen was the intended target and the incident is believed to be gang-related.

The suspects fled after the incident.

A third shooting occurred near 105th Street and Park Avenue around 2:30 p.m., but no other details were immediately available.

Police believe the three shootings are connected because they happened near schools and the ages of the victims, officials said. The NYPD initiated a Level 2 Mobilization, pulling multiple resources from other commands to tamp down the gun violence, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re going to flood this area” with police, Chell said. The NYPD will also step up security at schools on Wednesday, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY newsLocal Manhattan, NY
Mother struggles with loss of son after smoke shop robbery
New York City, NY12 hours ago
An NYC man fatally overdosed in a Starbucks bathroom. It took his family 53 days to find him.
New York City, NY7 hours ago
18-year-old female victim assaulted, robbed inside Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 men shot, 1 fatally, inside Bronx bodega: police
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Bronx deli customer shot inside store by gunman on street: police
Bronx, NY5 hours ago
Caught on video: Suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Two shot, one dead outside Belmont cigar lounge
New York City, NY20 hours ago
1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in the Bronx
Bronx, NY18 hours ago
Man, 20, killed in Queens robbery: police
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man shot inside an apartment in Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Queens BP talks about deadly smoke shop robbery, violence near schools
Queens, NY3 hours ago
2 stabbed, 1 dead in Brooklyn triple stabbing: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man allegedly threatened to kill Yonkers mayor and police at St. Patrick’s Day parade
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Police shoot armed man threatening officers at Hempstead apartment
Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Teen injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Police stop brawl in Harlem hospital where shooting victim was being treated
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Teen, 17, dead in Long Island car crash: police
Babylon, NY1 day ago
1 person killed in Bronx apartment fire caused by lithium-ion battery: FDNY
Bronx, NY19 hours ago
16-year-old shot near playground in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Brooklyn jewelry store robbed twice in 6 weeks: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Suspect slaps woman's head, steals AirPods at Harlem subway station: NYPD
New York City, NY2 days ago
Man stabbed, hit with baseball bat in apparent fight over parking spot in Queens
Queens, NY2 days ago
Bridgeport CT– Felon Threatens DCF With Firearm
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Newark Man Faces Murder Charge In Victim's 2022 Death
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Boy, 12, stabbed at Taco Bell in the Bronx: police sources
Bronx, NY3 days ago
3 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Brooklyn family event
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
'Evil, Soulless Man' Left Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh: Here's His Sentence
Greenburgh, NY3 hours ago
$6,000 bail for accused Manhasset shoplifter
Manhasset, NY2 days ago
PHOTOS: Person stands on Bronx train, weeks after subway surfer's death
Bronx, NY2 days ago
15-year-old has been missing in the Bronx since Tuesday
Bronx, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy