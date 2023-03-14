Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33K2Uh_0lIRe6cg00

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-19) face the Phoenix Suns (37-31) on Tuesday with tip-off at Footprint Center set for 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Both teams played Monday night, but only 1 came away with a win.

The Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 133-124 as 3.5-point road favorites. They have won 20 of their last 22 games.

The Suns suffered a 123-112 loss on the road to the Golden State Warriors as 4.5-point underdogs. They had won 4 in a row before losing their last 2.

The Bucks beat the Suns 104-101 at home on Feb. 26, but the Suns covered the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs.

Bucks at Suns odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bucks -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Suns +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bucks -1.5 (-115) | Suns +1.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Bucks at Suns key injuries

Bucks

  • F Joe Ingles (rest) questionable

Suns

  • F Kevin Durant (ankle) out
  • G Landry Shamet (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bucks at Suns picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 119, Suns 115

The Bucks are the hottest team in basketball having won 16 of their last 17 games and face a shorthanded Suns squad, with Durant out for another couple of weeks with an ankle sprain.

Including their NBA Finals matchup 2 seasons ago, the Bucks have won 6 of the last 7 meetings with the Suns.

They are 21-13 on the road while the Suns are 22-11 at home. Phoenix needs more from G Chris Paul then he has been giving lately, Paul 39% from the field on 18 shots in the Suns’ loss to the Bucks last month.

With a short spread, the better value is to go with an ATS wager. PASS.

A 1.5-point spread should be no problem for the Bucks, going with the assumption they win. They have only one 1-point win and only 3 wins by less than 3 points.

The Bucks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games playing on no rest. They are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 road games against teams with winning home records.

BET BUCKS -1.5 (-115).

The last Bucks-Suns matchup only had 205 total points. But the Suns’ last 4 games have all hit the Over and have had more than Tuesday’s projected total. Also, 5 of the last 7 for the Bucks have had totals higher than this.

BET OVER 231.5 (-115).

