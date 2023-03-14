Open in App
Albany, NY
Code blue declared in Albany

By Michael Mahar,

6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Tuesday, March 14, through Thursday, March 16. This Code Blue comes on the heels of the severe nor’easter the Capital Region was hit with Monday night and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.

Homeless residents in Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Captial City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 122010. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.

According to HATAS, Code Blue is a low-demand, humanitarian cold weather program designed to make it easier for homeless residents to find shelter. They’re declared when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including windchill. Every Social Services district in NYS is required to operate a homeless Code Blue program, and homeless individuals have a right to be served within their own community.

