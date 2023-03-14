Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Most dangerous children’s product recalls of 2022

By Chip Brewster,

6 days ago

CHICAGO — Kids In Danger (KID) has released its annual analysis of children’s product recalls from the previous year.

In total, 100 children’s products were recalled in 2022, or more than 5 million individual units, which was the highest number of recalled children’s items since 2013.

Four children died due to unsafe products that had been recalled: two from asphyxiation while using the Pillowfort Weighted Blanket , one from being strangled by restraint straps of a 4moms MamaRoo baby swing , one by a Goalsetter Wall-Mounted Basketball Goal when it detached from the wall and fell onto the child.

The analysis also found recalls for products with excessive lead increased notably to 19; the highest since 2013. Clothing recalls doubled from 2021 up to 32 products which were mostly due to failure to meet federal flammability standards. Nancy Cowles, executive director of KID, noted many of the recalls were for violations of established, lawful safety standards, and were primarily sold online where there is less oversight than in brick-and-mortar stores.

SAFE-T Act, elimination of cash bail is before Illinois Supreme Court

Speakers included: U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Nancy Cowles of KID, Dr. Karen Sheehan, Abe Scarr of Illinois PIRG, and April Janney of Illinois Action for Children. In addition to discussing the report, the group also provided safety tips for parents, and suggestions for manufacturers, retailers, and the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

KID is expected to post their full report here in the near future.

Cowles said https://saferproducts.gov/ is one of the best resources for learning about product safety concerns.

