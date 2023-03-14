Open in App
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

BC Arts Council announces $261k for local Arts

By Pat Giblin,

6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today, the Broome County Arts Council announced over $261,000 in 2023 United Central Funds to 21 local artists, arts organizations, and community non-profits.

According to the BCAC, a greater number of medium and large arts organizations applied for grant support to counteract loss of revenue due to the COVID lockdown in 2020.

Also, many individual artists and small organizations seemed to demonstrate a renewed faith in recovery of arts by asking for funding for fresh, new programs.

2023 UCF General Operations awards were granted to the following organizations:

  • Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Bundy Museum of History and Art
  • Discovery Center of the Southern Tier
  • Endicott Performing Arts Center
  • Goodwill Theatre and Firehouse Stage
  • LUMA
  • Roberson Museum and Science Center
  • Tri-Cities Opera

The following individual artists and smaller community arts projects received grants of up to $1,000 each:

  • Binghamton Community Orchestra
  • Binghamton Downtown Singers
  • The Binghamton Poetry Project
  • Binghamton Theater Organ Society
  • Binghamton Youth Symphony
  • Cornell Cooperative Extension
  • Endwell Community Chorus
  • Kopernik Society of Broome County
  • Madrigal Choir of Binghamton
  • The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY
  • The Phelps Museum Mansion
  • The Cazenovia Connection
  • The Vestal Museum

The following major donors helped make these UCF grants possible:

  • The Stewart W. & Willma C. Hoyt Foundation
  • Broome County Government
  • The Dr. G. Clifford & Florence B. Decker Foundation
  • The Miller S. & Adelaide S. Gaffney Foundation
  • Mediabrush Marketing
  • Sentry Alarms
  • Aaron Callaway
  • Dr. Pamela Smart
  • Miller Auto Team
  • Helen Insinger
  • Catherine Machlin

Since 1987, the Broome County Arts Council’s United Central Fund has distributed over $11 million to the Arts in Broome County.

