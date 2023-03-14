Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Randy Arozarena Responds to Dodgers Catcher Will Smith After Ignoring His Greeting at WBC

By Noah Camras,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JFtk_0lIRcGZx00

This was a weird situation.

During Team Mexico's upset win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic over the weekend, there was a weird interaction that gained some traction on social media. Team Mexico's Randy Arozarena, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB, got up to the plate, where Dodgers catcher Will Smith was getting ready for the at-bat. Arozarena appeared to say something to Smith, and put his arm out for a first bump — however, Smith seemed to ignore him. Here's a video of the play:

Obviously, this got the people on Twitter talking. Smith doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would do something like this, but it was easy to speculate that something weird was going on.

After the game, though, Arozarena addressed the situtation, and didn't really make Smith look too good. Pretty much all the speculation on him leaving Arozarena hanging was confirmed. Here's his quote, via Bob Nightengale on Twitter.

"I tried to salute him, but he left me with a hand hanging out," Arozarena said. "What am I going to do? Not cry. So I just kept going forward."

Yeah, so not exactly a good look for Smith. There isn't really much of a reason for Smith to have ignored him, unless he was just really focused on the game and wasn't paying attention.

Smith and Arozarena were on opposing teams in the 2020 World Series, when the Dodgers ousted the Rays in six games. While Arozarena did have an incredible series hitting three home runs with an OPS of 1.234, there wasn't exactly much bad blood — and clearly, Arozarena feels good about the relationship as he was trying to say hi to Smith before his at-bat.

This isn't much of a story, but it is interesting that Smith seemingly wanted nothing to do with Arozarena in that moment. Arozarena got the last laugh, though, as his team dominated the US on the way to a huge victory.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Dodgers Fans React to Cody Bellinger's First Game Against His Former Team
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Manny Machado Claims WBC Was More Important Than World Series
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Suggests Mookie Betts Won’t Be Moving Down in the Lineup
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Nick Martinez Explains Why He Left Team USA
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo drops Super Bowl truth bomb after signing with Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cody Bellinger News: Dave Roberts Wishes Dodgers Could Have Done More to Help Outfielder
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Gavin Stone Has Impressed Dave Roberts On and Away from the Field
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Reveals Austin Nola Likely Suffered Broken Nose Sunday
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Jimmy G sends 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Dodgers Manager Reveals Thoughts on Bellinger After Joining Cubs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Watch: Turner Hits Monster Home Run Against Cuba in WBC Semi-Finals
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Chargers Starting Linebacker Opts to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Excited To Have Full Team As WBC Winds Down
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Former Dodger Tom Koehler Reacts to What LA is Doing with Andrew Toles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Set To Leadoff Saturday With All Friars Stars Playing
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin 'Frustrated' With Ankle Injury
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Ryan Pepiot is Trying Not to Think About Potentially Making the Dodgers Roster
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Newsom Says Infamous California Prison Will Shift to Norway Lockup Model
San Quentin, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy