Fort Myers, FL
WFAN Sports Radio

Yankee fans still booing Joey Gallo, let him hear it during spring training game

By Ryan Chichester,

6 days ago

Yankee fans still don’t seem to be over the struggles of Joey Gallo.

Now with the Twins, Gallo was booed by Yankee fans in attendance in Fort Myers, Florida, for Monday afternoon’s spring training game between New York and Minnesota. Gallo was booed during introductions, and when he came to the plate for all three at-bats, which resulted in a single, strikeout, and flyout.

The Yankee fans that made the trip didn’t have much to cheer about in what was a 1-0 loss, so they instead booed a lefty slugger that was expected to bring balance and a whole lot of power to a Yankee lineup that needed both in the summer of 2021, but instead, he racked up 194 strikeouts before being traded to the Dodgers before the 2022 deadline.

Now, Gallo is hoping to return to his All-Star ways in Minnesota, and should be helped along by the ban of the shift in Major League Baseball.

