Chargers News: LA's Odds To Draft Bijan Robinson Rise Amidst Ekeler's Trade Request

By Noel Sanchez,

6 days ago

Chargers even more likely to add standout running back to their roster now.

Bijan Robinson is one of the most promising running back prospects that we've seen in recent history and it appears that the Los Angeles Chargers have emerged as a favorite to select him in the upcoming 2023 draft. NFL scouts have given him a professional comparison of Raiders Josh Jacobs and praise his footwork and overall offensive skillset.

The rumors that Robinson will join LA have only heated up following Austin Ekeler's failed extension talks with the front office and trade request. PFF betting services have changed the Chargers' odds to draft the 21-year-old from +3000 to +700.

For the first time in their franchise's history, the Chargers will be picking 21st in the first round this year and it clearly gives them an opportunity to pick up Robinson. Current mock drafts have him going anywhere from pick 15 to pick 30.

Robinson played three seasons for the Texas Longhorns and finished 9th in Heisman voting in his final year. He also was able to run 1,580 yards on route to 18 touchdowns in a season that didn't see too much team success. The former number-one ranked high school running back in the nation had the option to stay for one final year at Texas but decided to capitalize off of his production and enter the draft.

The young prospect also caught many eyes at the NFL combine where he participated in multiple workouts and looked to showcase his physical attributes along with his skills. Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in about 4.4 seconds and recorded a vertical jump of 37 inches. His frame and athleticism scream that he is ready for the professional game.

We will be sure to keep you posted as we get closer to the draft but do not be surprised if Robinson ends up with the Bolts !

