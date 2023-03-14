Open in App
Haslett, MI
WLNS

Mother charged with murdering son on Lake Lansing out on bond

By Andrew Birkle,

6 days ago

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Court records show that a mother accused of killing her four-year-old son in Meridian Township is out on bond.

Claire Powers, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and was arraigned on Jan. 18.

Powers and her son, both from Haslett, were found on a kayak that was flipped upside down on Lake Lansing in the early hours of March 29, 2022.

Both were taken to Sparrow Hospital and the child was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Records show that Powers was released on a bond of $7,500 by Judge Richard L. Hillman. Bond was posted back on Jan. 27.

In addition, documents revealed Powers was referred for a competency evaluation on Feb. 9.

Her next hearing is scheduled for April 10 at 1 p.m. in front of Judge Hillman.

