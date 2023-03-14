Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

DOJ says Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions

By Evan Anstey,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jBut_0lIRXRMT00

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — The United States Department of Justice has filed a complaint against Rite Aid , accusing the company of knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances. They say this occurred between May 2014 and June 2019.

“We allege that Rite Aid filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions that did not meet legal requirements,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “According to our complaint, Rite Aid’s pharmacists repeatedly filled prescriptions for controlled substances with obvious red flags, and Rite Aid intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers.”

Dryden doctor admits to prescribing 35 morphine pills per day for 10+ years

The Department of Justice said Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The company has more than 2,200 pharmacies across 17 states, the Department of Justice says.

“The Justice Department is using every tool at our disposal to confront the opioid epidemic that is killing Americans and shattering communities across the country,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “That includes holding corporations, like Rite Aid, accountable for knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances.”

POLL RESULTS: Where has the best pizza in the Twin Tiers?

“Whistleblowers Andrew White, Mark Rosenberg, and Ann Wegelin, who all previously worked for Rite Aid at various pharmacies, filed an action in October 2019 under the qui tam provisions of the FCA. Those provisions authorize private parties to sue on behalf of the United States for false claims and share in any recovery,” the Department of Justice says.

The Department of Justice says tips and complaints about potential fraud and abuse can be reported by calling the Department of Health and Human Services at 800-447-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Largest Walmart Store Set to Close Its Doors: Major Walmart Closure
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Trump says Biden ‘stuffed’ Manhattan DA’s office to pursue Stormy Daniels case
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Athens nurse pleads guilty to insurance fraud, writing illegal prescriptions
Athens, PA3 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, take our nation back!’
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Death of 6-month-old in Bath was accidental: police
Bath, NY4 days ago
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.
Manhattan, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy