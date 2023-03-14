Open in App
Queensland police rescue baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested floodwaters

By Joanne Stocker-Kelly,

6 days ago

Police rescued a baby kangaroo from flooded land around the community of Burketown on Sunday, March 12, the Queensland Police Service said.

The baby was spotted by a helicopter pilot behind a residential area of Burketown, with two crocodiles nearby, the force said.

Footage posted by the police shows the joey being lifted from muddy waters into a boat and returned to land.

Most of Burketown’s 150 residents were evacuated on Saturday after the Albert River passed its record flood level of 6.78 meters, local media reported .

