Queensland police rescue baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested floodwaters

Police rescued a baby kangaroo from flooded land around the community of Burketown on Sunday, March 12, the Queensland Police Service said.
The baby was spotted by a helicopter pilot behind a residential area of Burketown, with two crocodiles nearby, the force said.
Footage posted by the police shows the joey being lifted from muddy waters into a boat and returned to land.
Most of Burketown’s 150 residents were evacuated on Saturday after the Albert River passed its record flood level of 6.78 meters, local media reported . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0