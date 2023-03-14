Sioux Falls' Ryan Jansa gets 1st sponsor's exemption at Sanford International

Sioux Falls golfer Ryan Jansa has been awarded the first sponsor's exemption for the 2023 Sanford International, according to a press release.That allows the seven-time South Dakota Golf Association Male Golfer of the Year to bypass local qualifying rounds. The Sanford International is set for Sept. 11-17.

“Ryan is a legend in the South Dakota golfing community, and we can’t wait to see the amount of support he will have at the Sanford International,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “The local communities play such a vital role in PGA TOUR Champions events, and we feel having Ryan in the field will make this year’s tournament a bigger community event for Sioux Falls than ever before.”

Jansa, 50, has won 33 SDGA tournaments, and will compete in 11 qualifying events for PGA Tour Champions tournaments prior to the Sanford International.

“From the time I was 3 years old, golf has been my life. My game is at a point where I feel good about how I’m playing, and I’m excited to take on this challenge,” said Jansa in the release. “I’m grateful to Davis, the Sanford International and Sanford Health for this opportunity to compete in my hometown and live out a childhood dream.”