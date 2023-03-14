CCSO: Inmate death reported at Al Cannon Detention Center, SLED investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. a detention deputy checked in on the inmate in the medical unit and declared an emergency.

“Medical staff began CPR. After their arrival, fire and EMS crews took over life-saving efforts, but the resident was pronounced dead at the Detention Center.”

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the inmate as Julian Jenkins, 50.

Officials did not elaborate on the inmate’s cause and manner of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.