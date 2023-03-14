Open in App
Charleston County, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Inmate death reported at Al Cannon Detention Center, SLED investigating

By Dianté Gibbs,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z87Yl_0lIRWqTz00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. a detention deputy checked in on the inmate in the medical unit and declared an emergency.

“Medical staff began CPR. After their arrival, fire and EMS crews took over life-saving efforts, but the resident was pronounced dead at the Detention Center.”

CCSO: Moncks Corner man charged in theft of two trailers

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the inmate as Julian Jenkins, 50.

Officials did not elaborate on the inmate’s cause and manner of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC newsLocal Charleston, SC
3 arrested for breaking into vehicles in North Charleston, police say
North Charleston, SC2 hours ago
3 charged, firearms recovered following pursuit in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Man caught with over 20 pounds of marijuana at Charleston International Airport
Charleston, SC46 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Beaufort, Port Royal see uptick in car thefts
Beaufort, SC18 hours ago
2 brothers, juvenile accused of killing 17 year old in Georgetown, police say
Georgetown, SC2 days ago
Police arrest 3 in connection to 17-year-old’s murder
Georgetown, SC2 days ago
'Investigation ongoing': Mother of 2 Gayle McCaffrey has been missing for 11 years
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Case dismissed against N. Charleston woman charged with killing 3-month-old son
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
1 dead in FedEx truck crash, Charleston PD says
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Man arrested for armed robbery near North Charleston motel, police say
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
Suspect charged in armed robbery at North Charleston motel
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
N. Charleston group hosts mixer to discuss gun violence prevention
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Police: Driver of FedEx truck dies in single-vehicle crash
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Crews rescue dog from cold pond in Colleton Co.
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Police responding to ‘serious’ crash in West Ashley
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Charleston Co. jail medical contractor arrested on contraband charges
North Charleston, SC6 days ago
Where is Gayle McCaffrey? Questions linger more than a decade after West Ashley mother’s disappearance
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Deputies: Trespassing complaint leads to drug arrest of Kingstree man
Kingstree, SC5 days ago
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office: Donate blood for chance to win $3,000 gift card
North Charleston, SC4 days ago
N. Charleston mayor candidate promises to clean streets, continue fight with school district
North Charleston, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy