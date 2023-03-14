Texas Rent Relief Program re-opens applications March 14-28

AUSTIN – Starting today, March 14, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has re-opened the Texas Rent Relief (TRR) application portal to accept new applications for a remaining $96 million in TRR funds.

The TRR portal will accept new applications Tuesday, March 14, at 8 a.m. CT through Tuesday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m. CT, to help eligible households with rent and utility payments, according to a news release. First-time TRR applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance for rent and utility bills, including up to three months of current and future payments made on their behalf.

Returning applicants who have not received the maximum allowed 18 months of assistance for rent and/or utility bills can submit an Additional Funding Request via their existing online user account. Applications will be processed in the order received, prioritizing those facing evictions.

Apply online at TexasRentRelief.com OR call the TRR call center at 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368).

Applicants should watch for communication from TRR in case additional information is needed. Failure to respond will delay the application review and payment processes.

Those facing eviction should seek legal assistance, attend their eviction hearing and stay in communication with their landlord and the court. They can visit https://texaslawhelp.org/eviction-referral or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding their options and to seek free or low-cost legal assistance.

Visit TexasRentRelief.com for more information.